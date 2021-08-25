HAVERHILL — With just two thirds of eligible adults in Haverhill having received the COVID-19 vaccine, mayor James Fiorentini is looking for greater participation through a free vaccine clinic planned for Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. in GAR Park.
As an incentive to have residents vaccinated, the city will be raffling off two pairs of tickets to a Boston Red Sox game. The raffle is only open to those who receive the vaccine that day.
The vaccination clinic is being run by the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, which will be offering all three brands of vaccines, including the newly FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine, which is also for ages 12 and up.
Second appointments will be made on site.
The event will include a DJ, a magic show, free hot dogs and popsicles.
Recent vaccination clinics have seen a turnout of between 20 and 30 people. Fiorentini said is he hoping for more on Friday.
The mayor said the city has experienced a recent uptick in new COVID-19 cases, with 17 new cases reported on Wednesday and 28 reported on Tuesday.
City Health Nurse Mary Connolly said that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Essex County is currently in the red, high transmission rate category regarding the spread of COVID-19.
"I'm recommending people not have any large indoor gatherings at this time, to quarantine following trips and be tested, and I'm encouraging people to get vaccinated," she said. "Masking inside of public places is also recommended to help reduce the spread of the virus. This new Delta virus is highly transmissible."