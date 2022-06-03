HAVERHILL — Diplomas were handed out to 416 graduates of Haverhill High School’s 2022 graduating class Friday evening.
Families, friends, school and city officials gathered in the Trinity Stadium at 6 p.m. Friday to honor this year’s departing Haverhill Hillies.
Speeches were made by Mayor James Fiorentini and Superintendent of Haverhill Public Schools Margaret Marotta.
The class valedictorian was Carli Quinlan.
More than half of the graduating class are college-bound. 33% of the graduates will attend a four-year college, while 22% will attend a two-year college.
Six graduates plan on enlisting in the U.S. Military.
Another 26 graduates are a part of the Promise Program, which offers enrolled students the opportunity to earn their associate degree for free through Northern Essex Community College after their high school graduation.
