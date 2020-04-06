HAVERHILL — In the three weeks since Dan Roche opened Biggart’s ice cream stand for the season, he’s seen a steady stream of customers — some visiting as many as five and six times a week.
They’re seeking their all-time favorites or a taste of this spring’s most popular flavors: blueberry pie, chocolate and Maine black bear — a rich red raspberry mixed with raspberry truffles, he said.
They’re also seeking a brief reprieve from Gov. Charlie Baker’s stay-at-home advisory, which went into effect due to the coronavirus just days after Biggart’s opened.
“Seven out of every 10 customers are thanking us for being open,” said Roche, who operates the stand with his wife, Cait.
“I feel for them because they’re also telling me it’s the best part of their day,” he added. “Obviously, ice cream is the best part of most of my days, but a lot of people just don’t have anything to do right now.”
Biggart’s diehards at the shop Monday didn’t seem to be deterred by a little social distancing. In fact, measures taken by staff — such as having only one person at the walk-up counter at a time — were welcome and appreciated.
Customers maintained order while food and ice cream were prepared, most staying in their cars until clerks announced names over a loudspeaker.
Regular Molly McGonagle said she waited at a safe distance for a call-ahead order of burgers for lunch.
Roche said he seeks to serve both the community and his staff, most of whom are high school and college students. The shop has had to trim hours slightly as the young workers decide to remain home, he said.
“We’re a little short-staffed right now because a lot of the families of our staff want them to stay home,” Roche said. “That’s totally understandable.”
In addition to Richardson’s ice cream, Roche sells homemade Chinese food, which has proven to be a more popular menu item during the pandemic with other Chinese food restaurants closed.
According to the small-business owner, Biggart’s still caters to 200 to 400 customers daily, which is “not too far off” from regular spring foot traffic.
“In three weeks, we’ve gone through a July’s worth of Chinese food,” he said.
Roche said his team has three workers who are ServSafe certified and the entire staff is adhering to newly created COVID-19 ServSafe guidelines.
He’s also sought out gloves made of plant cellulose to cut down on waste.
“Because we’re changing gloves in between every customer and washing hands so much, we found gloves that are said to be able to melt away in one good rain to nothing,” the owner explained.
All things considered, Roche said, Biggart’s is weathering the coronavirus crisis well.
“The customers are adapting really well to the changes,” he said. “My picnic area doesn’t have any picnic tables and that’s a little strange. But we’re just happy to be providing some sense of normalcy in a time where everything is so not normal.”