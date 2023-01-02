BOSTON — A Haverhill landlord has agreed to pay the state $40,000 to resolve allegations that he fraudulently obtained state housing subsidies, Attorney General Maura Healey recently announced.
According to a press release from Healey’s office, Thomas E. Theriault of Haverhill allegedly presented falsified documents to obtain $20,000 in housing subsidies from the Department of Housing and Community Development.
Under the terms of the Assurance of Discontinuance that was recently filed in Suffolk Superior Court, Theriault will pay the state double damages of $40,000 and is permanently barred from accepting any type of rental housing payment or subsidy from the state in the future.
The Assurance of Discontinuance notes the affected property as 5-7 Abbot St. and that Theriault falsified certificates of occupancy for two apartments in the building, resulting in his fraudulent receipt of $20,000 in rent and security deposit subsidies from the Department of Housing and Community Development’s HomeBase Program.
The document also notes that two families intended to use the HomeBase program to provide their security deposits and supplement their rent.
HomeBase pays landlords directly on behalf of people in the emergency shelter assistance program, the document states.
To obtain the subsidies, Theriault was required to have the apartments inspected by the city of Haverhill to ensure that they were free of significant code violations, and to obtain certificates of occupancy from the city certifying the apartments met all applicable health and safety codes.
Healey’s Office alleges that Theriault did not have the apartments inspected, and instead knowingly changed the dates on outdated certificates of occupancy for two rental units. At least one of the units had a violation of the State Sanitary Code.
HomeBASE is the state’s re-housing benefit created to provide families who are in the emergency shelter assistance system an opportunity to overcome some of the financial barriers to ending their homelessness. The program can provide funding in a variety of ways, including funding for first and last month’s rent and security deposit in a new home, Healey said.
The False Claims Division was created by AG Healey in 2015 to safeguard public funds and promote integrity and accountability in public contracting. Healey urges anyone with information about suspected fraud or abuse relating to state or municipal contracts or funds to contact the False Claims Division’s tip line at 617-963-2600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.