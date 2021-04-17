HAVERHILL — It's all about everyone conserving energy — and saving money.
Haverhill has launched a citywide campaign to help residents, small businesses and nonprofits reduce their electric and natural gas use to lower their bills.
The Haverhill Saves Energy program is designed to ensure that the public — renters, homeowners, residential property owners, small businesses and local nonprofits — are receiving the full benefits of Mass Save programs run by the state, city officials said. These programs help residents, businesses and organizations save money by conserving energy use.
Free home energy assessments are performed by a Mass Save certified contractor or by the nonprofit Community Action Inc. in Haverhill.
Assessments of how to improve energy use in a home or other building may be done virtually over the phone or by video chat, or in-person following strict COVID-safe rules, organizers of the program said. Based on the assessment, renters and building owners can receive items that will immediately save energy and money. The items include high efficiency shower heads, power strips and programmable thermostats — all provided to residents and building owners at no cost.
“The city is pleased to promote opportunities for our residents, especially those of lower-incomes and our minority communities, to take advantage of energy saving programs that are available to all,” Mayor James Fiorentini said. "I am always careful that the city is not selling anything for the purpose of enriching private companies using the city's name, and this is not the case here.”
The programs are funded through an “energy efficiency” charge on monthly utility bills and are sponsored by electric and natural gas providers. The campaign is a partnership of the nonprofit organization All In Energy and Haverhill’s local electric and natural gas utility, National Grid.
Renters living in a one-to-four-unit building who pay their own utility bills and owners of one-to-four-unit buildings or single-family homes are eligible to participate.
Residents who want to register for a free building energy assessment, in English or Spanish, can do so online at HaverhillSaves.org. Owners of buildings with more than five units can also receive help from the Mass Save Multifamily Program at MassSave.com/multifamily.
Sponsors of Mass Save are also offering free insulation for a limited time for all rental units in one-to-four-unit buildings. Single-family homeowners and single unit/condo owners are eligible for 75% off or free insulation, based on income.
The campaign also includes opportunities for small businesses and nonprofits. More information is available at www.masssave.com/en/saving/business-rebates/energy-saving-solutions-for-small-businesses.