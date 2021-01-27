HAVERHILL — A Haverhill lawyer has been suspended from practicing law for six months and ordered to attend an ethics course titled “How to Make Money and Stay Out of Trouble” after it was determined she acted improperly when filing for bankruptcy.
According to documents filed Dec. 7 by the state Board of Bar Overseers, Kimberly Ann Zizza knowingly made false statements by omitting from her bankruptcy filing one or both of two personal injury lawsuits filed in connection to car accidents she was involved in in November 2007 and February 2008.
"Her omissions under oath were done ‘either knowingly or fraudulently incorrectly or with a reckless disregard of the truth or falsity of the information contained therein,''' according to the court paperwork.
A judge determined Zizza failed to act in good faith when failing to disclose information about her past pending personal injury lawsuits when filing for personal bankruptcy. She also omitted key facts related to her bankruptcy filing and agreed those facts were true under penalty of perjury, a court also ruled.
In one instance, Zizza settled one of her personal injury lawsuits for $20,000 after filing for bankruptcy — without seeking the bankruptcy court’s approval to settle that suit, court papers said.
As a result of her misconduct, Zizza has been suspended from practicing law in Massachusetts for six months as of Jan. 7, but will serve only a three-month suspension, provided she adheres to conditions set forth by the overseers. If she follows the conditions, the other three months of her suspension will be stayed for a period of 12 months.
Zizza has been ordered to enroll in a seven-hour legal continuing education program called “How to Make Money and Stay Out of Trouble” and must not commit any other disciplinary offenses during the remainder of the 12-month period.
She is unable to take on new legal clients, but is able to finish any outstanding matters on behalf of clients whose cases were pending at the time of her suspension. Zizza must also refund any advance money she was paid that has not been earned and return documents for pending cases to clients or others involved in pending litigation.