HAVERHILL — The time is about to arrive for students to return to classrooms full time — ending their hybrid mix of in-school and at-home learning caused by the pandemic.
Haverhill public schools plan a gradual return to full-time classroom learning in three phases beginning April 5.
Parents will, however, have the option of their children attending the city's Remote Learning Academy for the rest of the school year. The academy allows students to do all learning remotely online from home.
Haverhill students who wish to do so will return to full-time classroom learning in three phases, school officials said. They said Phase 1 begins April 5, with the return of kindergarten and first-graders, students at the Greenleaf Academy and TEACH program, and children with high needs, such as special education students.
April 7 is a remote day for all students in the district, meaning all children will learn from home, officials said. Students in grades two, three and four will return to school full-time on April 8, officials said.
As part of the plan, parents are being asked to respond to surveys. They are being asked if they want their children in classrooms full time or if they prefer that the kids finish the school year with all learning done remotely from home.
"We are excited to bring our students back to school five days per week," Superintendent Margaret Marotta said. "We will begin to bring our elementary students back on April 5 and we will continue in a phased-in approach across the month.
"There will be bumps along the way but with patience, planning and communication we will succeed in returning all interested K to 8 students to full in-person learning," she said.
Phase 2 begins April 12, with fifth- and sixth-graders joining full-time classroom learning, school officials said.
April 19 to 23 is school vacation week. After that, Phase 3 begins, with seventh- and eighth-graders moving to full-time classroom learning starting April 26, school officials said.
The Haverhill school district's Facebook page says schools will send return-to-classroom schedules to families electronically March 15.
The plan to move Haverhill High students to classrooms full time is expected be announced after the March 25 School Committee meeting. High schools across Massachusetts are waiting for state education officials to provide guidance and requirements for the full-time return to classrooms for grades nine through 12.