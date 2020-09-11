HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of virtual programs.
A virtual Poetry in Opera workshop with Guerilla Opera will be held Saturday from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Melissa Drake of the Buttonwoods Museum will discuss people and events from the Colonial period Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
A class on the basics of Zoom will be held Thursday from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
The Get Lit group will meet virtually Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss "They Can't Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America's Racial Justice Movement" by Wesley Lowery.
The children’s department of the library offers lapsit on Facebook Live Mondays at 10 a.m. for children up to age 2; Story circle on Zoom on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for preschoolers; and preschool story time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays on Facebook Live.
The children’s department updates its YouTube channel with story times and craft videos every Wednesday and Thursday. Search YouTube for "HPL Children."
More information and registration details are available at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.