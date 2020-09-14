HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of virtual programs. More information and registration is available at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.
Melissa Drake of the Buttonwoods Museum will discuss people and events in the Colonial period on Sept. 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
A class on the basics of Zoom will be held on Sept. 17 from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
The Get Lit group meets virtually on Sept. 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss "They Can't Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America's Racial Justice Movement" by Wesley Lowery.
The library children’s department offers lapsit on Facebook Live Mondays at 10 a.m. for children up to age 2; Story circle on Zoom on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for preschoolers; and preschool story time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays on Facebook Live.
The children’s department updates its YouTube channel with story times and craft videos every Wednesday and Thursday. Search YouTube for "HPL Children."
Planning Commission to meet
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold a virtual online monthly meeting Thursday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m.
The agenda includes updates of the commission’s activities. For details on joining this meeting, email Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.
Nature walk planned
HAVERHILL — The trustees of Tattersall Farm will hold a nature walk at the farm, 542 North Broadway, on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 9 to 11 a.m.
The focus of the walk will be September wildflowers and fruits. Naturalist Roland "Boot" Boutwell, will lead the walk. Group size will be limited on a first-come, first-served basis per state COVID-19 guidelines. Participants will meet at 8:45 a.m. in the Tattersall Farm parking lot.
Come celebrate the season with a walk through meadow and forest at Tattersall Farm. The walk will begin with a some poetry and lore surrounding the autumn equinox and a discussion about why we have seasons and why the length of days changes. The group will explore the different habitats of Tattersall Farm, how to identify several common plants and discuss how they have been used historically by native Americans, colonials and modern folk. Pre-registration is not necessary. A $10 donation is suggested.
Essex Art Center to hold online art sale
LAWRENCE — Essex Art Center will hold its 26th annual New Paint Art and Art Experience Fundraiser art sale live and online at essexartcenter.org from Sept. 14 to 23.
"The event is pivoting this year from our in-person live and silent auction dinner party to an online art sale celebration,” said board of directors member Anne Thiam. "It is an important annual fundraiser for EAC. While in the past New Paint has been an in-person event held in the spring, we are hoping to reach an even bigger audience now that it will be an online event."
The online sale will feature more than 30 artists, both local and from around New England including recent Lawrence High graduates, and more established artists presenting oil and acrylic paintings, clay in different forms, photography, woodblock and mono prints, felt art and multimedia.
Art experiences include house and pet portraits, headshots, photo sessions, Lawrence Community Boating Program family membership, and personal Museum of Fine Arts tour with David Meehan.
There will also be direct donation and monthly pledge support options. All money raised goes to support the programming EAC has continued to offer both through online and in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.