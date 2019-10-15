HAVERHILL — For the first time in nearly 20 years, the public library will be open late on Wednesdays.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the library has hired additional workers and will provide more services for the public.
Starting Wednesday, Oct. 16, the library will stay open Wednesdays until 9 p.m. for the first time in almost 20 years, the mayor said.
Also starting this weekend, the library will open on Sundays for the "school year." Sunday hours are from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. until May 17.
The library at 99 Main St., across from City Hall, has been closing its doors at 5 p.m. on Wednesday since the early 2000s when a citywide financial crisis also required the city to shutter the building on weekends and reduce services, the mayor said.
Saturday hours were brought back many years ago and now, with the help of a major budget increase this year, the library will open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, when previously it had extended hours Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and closed at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Operating hours remain at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
"This is part of our plan to gradually, little by little, increase hours and services at our great public library since it was in danger of closing in the early 2000s," Fiorentini said. "First we brought back Saturday hours and then we brought back Sunday hours. Then we increased outreach services and added the library’s literacy van."
This year, the city increased the library budget by 16 percent to more than $1.5 million — adding positions, raising salaries, upgrading equipment and technology, and increasing programs and services, the mayor said.
Fiorentini said the increased spending is part of his two-year plan — this year and next year — to bring the library up to full spending levels recommended by the state.
Library Director Sarah Moser said she recently hired three new, part-time library clerks to assist during the longer Wednesday hours.
"We received lots of requests from the public to stay open later Wednesdays," Moser said, adding that the extended hours will also qualify the library for additional state funding. "This allows us to provide more access to the building and increased programming and services to the public."