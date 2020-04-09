HAVERHILL — Local police now have the authority to halt public gatherings of more than 10 people.
Passing an emergency ordinance this week at the request of Mayor James Fiorentini, City Council gave the Police Department the power to fine people not in compliance $50 for a first offense, $100 for a second offense and $300 for third and subsequent offenses.
City Solicitor William Cox, who drafted the language related to COVID-19 and social distancing, said the ordinance means no group of more than 10 people is allowed to gather in a public way or area owned by the city. This includes parks, playgrounds, recreation areas and school grounds.
“We hope this is an ordinance we never have to use,” Fiorentini said. “This is an ordinance that, as a civil liberties attorney, I thought I’d never have to submit, but these are unprecedented times. The young kids just don’t get it — although I don’t understand it — (they) don’t realize that while they might not get sick, they might infect their parents or grandparents.”
The ban does not prevent more than 10 people from being present at any one time at those public locations, Cox said, as long as they adhere to the six-foot social distance guidelines. Emergency personnel and others performing emergency services, along with city employees conducting business, are exempt.
Fiorentini’s attempt to change the ordinance to a five-person limit was shot down by councilors, including Thomas Sullivan and Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien.
Daly O’Brien said setting the limit at five people was “pre-emptive” at this point.
“We’re doing a really good job in Haverhill of keeping our distance and I think keeping it at 10 (people) with the support of the police chief is good enough for me,” Daly O’Brien said when voting in favor of the 10-person limit.
Michael McGonagle was the sole councilor to vote against the ordinance. He said police are stretched thin enough without having to monitor improper social distancing. He also said the ordinance puts unnecessary restrictions on residents trying to cope with the isolation of coronavirus.
“We have an incredibly overwhelmed Police Department and we haven’t given them all the tools they need to do their job. They’re doing a great job with what they have,” McGonalge said. “I want to leave open space so families can go for walks. It’s important in these times not to take everything away from them. Let’s hope families and neighbors are doing the right thing (practicing social distancing). It seems like they are.”
The order remains in effect until the COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted by Gov. Charlie Baker.