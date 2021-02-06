HAVERHILL — The city is trying to fill a vacancy on its Health Board — a key group even in normal times, but especially so during the pandemic when the board makes important decisions related to the health crisis.
The board, which has three seats, is one member short because Dr. Alexander Matolcsy has left the group due to personal health issues, said Mayor James Fiorentini.
"Dr. Matolcsy is leaving for health reasons, although we do hope that he gets better shortly," the mayor said.
Fiorentini said that while the city seeks a replacement for Matolcsy, the board — which consists of local businessman Peter Carbone and Dr. Romie Mundy — will continue functioning during this critical pandemic time, as long as both members participate in making decisions. Such decisions require a majority vote of the board — two out of three votes.
"We've held a number of online meetings over the past several months and Dr. Matolcsy was too ill to attend," Carbone said. "Any votes we've had have been unanimous (both participating members voting in favor), so there hasn't been an issue with a tie vote. The city is fortunate to have a public health department that has been functioning well throughout the COVID crisis."
The Health Board's actions can have a wide-ranging effect on the community — especially during the pandemic. An example is the board's temporary ban of youth sports in Haverhill last fall as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Examples of Health Board actions before the pandemic include raising the smoking age in Haverhill from 18 to 21 after the board reviewed much data on the subject. The board changed the smoking age prior to the state enacting the same rule. Before that, the board supported an anti-smoking effort by banning pharmacies in the city from selling tobacco products.
While the volunteer Health Board does not require as much time commitment as other local regulatory groups such as the Planning Board, the Health Board is critically important, the mayor said.
He said to be considered for the board's vacant position, it would be beneficial for a candidate to have a background in medicine, nursing, public or environmental health, veterinary work, septic design, engineering or law.
The Health Department's ultimate responsibility is to protect the public health, the mayor said.
For more information or to download an application to fill the vacant Health Board seat, visit online at cityofhaverhill.com/departments/health_and_inspections/index.php.
Completed applications and a resume should be sent to mayor@cityofhaverhill.com.