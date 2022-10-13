HAVERHILL — John Perrault, a 76-year-old Haverhill man, was arrested and charged Wednesday evening after authorities were told he attempt to entice young girls waiting at a bus stop at Brookline Avenue and Main Street earlier in the day.
Perrault is listed as a level 2 sex offender on the Massachusetts Sex Offenders Registry Board. He was convicted on two accounts of open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior in 2019 and also for the same offense in 1979.
A witness on Wednesday noticed Perrault ask the group to get into his vehicle and reportedly tried to intervene, Haverhill police said in a statement. The attention caused the suspicious man to drive away.
Haverhill police said they searched the area for the suspect, and schools and other communities were put on alert. Police kept an eye on bus stops.
Massachusetts State Police joined the search and were able to locate and identify Perrault, making the arrest Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Perrault is charged with enticement and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license. He is held on $100,00 bail and will be arraigned Thursday in Haverhill District Court.
Police say there are no additional suspects.
Officers will continue to monitor bus stops to keep children safe.
