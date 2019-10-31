Haverhill man arraigned in Groveland slaying

SALEM, Mass. — The man police say is responsible for bludgeoning to death a beloved retired Groveland town official pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges Thursday during his arraignment in Salem Superior Court.
Leedell Graham, 48, of Haverhill, is facing the murder charge, as well as counts of home invasion and breaking and entering to commit a felony, in the June 21 death of Patsy Schena, 82, inside his Governor's Road home.
It was the first murder in Groveland in more than a quarter of a century, police said.
And it has left both a community who knew Schena — the town's retired building inspector — as the "unofficial mayor" of Groveland, and Schena's family devastated, said Philip Tracy, a lawyer who accompanied Schena's family to court Thursday.
Two of Schena's daughters, his brother, and several extended family members and friends were present in Salem Superior Court for the brief proceeding, wearing buttons with Schena's photo on them. Some of them wept as Graham was led into a courtroom holding cell.
"They're still dealing with the trauma of losing this wonderful man," said Tracy. "Just a beautiful guy. It's been really hard for them."
Schena and Graham were acquainted due to what the town's police chief described as "business dealings" unrelated to the town, but police and prosecutors have been silent as to a motive. Prosecutors had asked for police reports and other documents in the case to be sealed following Graham's arrest.
Graham was indicted by a grand jury in early October on the charges, which moved the case to Salem Superior Court.
Prosecutor Michael Sheehan did not provide any new details of the case during the hearing. He asked Judge Thomas Drechsler to order that Graham continue being held without bail.
Graham's attorney, Jeanne Earley, did not object to the request but asked the judge to issue the order without prejudice, meaning that she will be able to ask for a bail hearing at a future date if she chooses.
Bail in first-degree murder cases is extremely rare.
A pre-trial conference in the case is set for Dec. 20, but Graham is not expected to be brought to court that day.
The killing was the town's first since 1992, when a Peabody teenager, Richard Baldwin, 16, beat 15-year-old Beth Brodie to death in her Groveland home.