PELHAM — A Haverhill man wanted on charges of attempted murder was arrested in Pelham on Friday night, police said.
He was wanted for an incident that took place in Lawrence, Pelham Police said in a press release.
Seth J. Castillo, 21, was arrested and is being charged with armed assault to murder, among other charges. He was arrested without incident at a plaza at 30 Bridge St., after an operation between members of the Lawrence and Pelham police departments.
In addition to the charge of armed assault to murder, he is also being charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.
He is being charged in New Hampshire with being a fugitive from justice.
Castillo has been transferred to the Hillsborough County House of Corrections pending an extradition hearing.
