HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man is among the more than 60 members and associates of the East Coast and Massachusetts leadership of the Almighty Latin Kings and Queen Nation who are facing various federal drug and weapons charges.
On Thursday morning, more than 500 federal, state and local law enforcement officers arrested dozens of Latin Kings members and associates and executed 31 search warrants at 24 locations.
Among those arrested was Juan Liberato, also known as King Prodigy, of Haverhill.
A press release issued by U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling noted there are 11 active Latin Kings Chapters operating in Massachusetts: D5K (Boston), Morton Street Bricks (Boston), New Bedford, Springfield, Lynn/Salem, Chelsea, Lowell, Lawrence, Worcester, Fitchburg and within the Department of Corrections.
Criminal activity in the Eastern Region is led by Michael Cecchetelli, also known as King Merlin, 40, of Springfield, who holds the title of Supreme East Coast Regional Overseer, according to Lelling's announcement.
Lelling noted that the Latin Kings adhere to a national manifesto, employ an internal judiciary, and use a sophisticated system of communication to maintain the hierarchy of the criminal organization.
As alleged in court documents, the gang uses drug distribution to generate revenue, and is motivated by a desire to further its influence and to protect its turf from rival gangs. This has fostered a culture of institutional violence and secrecy, Lelling said.
During the four-year investigation, law enforcement developed evidence that the Latin Kings trafficked drugs, conspired to murder more than 10 victims, and committed violent crimes including numerous incidents of robbery, shootings, stabbings and witness intimidation.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Emily Cannon and Philip Mallard of Lelling’s Organized Crime and Gang Unit are prosecuting the cases.