Haverhill man charged in shoe sale gone wrong released on bail

SALEM, N.H. — A Haverhill teen accused of pointing a gun at a juvenile to steal four pairs of antique sneakers worth $700 is free after posting $1,000 cash bail, according to court paperwork.
Derick Moncion, 19, is scheduled to return to court with a court-appointed attorney in December.
Court records show Moncion is charged with armed robbery after Salem police responded to an incident on Oct. 4. The incident involved a juvenile identified in court paperwork only by the initials “S.C.” About 1:09 p.m. that day, the juvenile reported to police that he intended to sell four pairs of vintage sneakers for $700 after advertising them on the smartphone application Snapchat — but that something went wrong.
According to an affidavit, police were told a user with the name “cashblokk” –– linked to Moncion –– reached out to say he was interested in meeting up to buy the shoes.
Court records show the juvenile told police that Moncion showed up with two other people in a white Honda Civic and told S.C. to get in the car “because he didn’t want it to look like they were doing a drug deal.”
From the back seat of the car, Moncion told the driver to “take a spin around the block,” according to the affidavit.
Moncion told the victim a short time later, “Here’s how this is going to go down,” according to court paperwork. Moncion then reached into the front pocket of his black hoodie sweatshirt, pulled out a dark-colored handgun and pointed it at the juvenile, saying “Give me the shoes and get the (expletive) out of my car or you’re going to get blasted in the face," according to the victim's statement to police.
Police were told the gun was possibly a 9-mm.
Accompanied by his mother, the victim participated in a review of photos on Oct. 8 and identified Moncion as the primary suspect in the armed robbery, leading to his Oct. 13 arrest, police said.
Moncion was ordered by the court to stay away from the juvenile he is accused of pointing the gun at, meaning he is to have no direct or indirect contact.