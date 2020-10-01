HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man was charged with his fifth drunken driving offense after another driver said she saw him swerving on the highway and called police.
Police said they charged Robert Dyer, 55, of 175 Brook St. with a fifth offense OUI after he failed various field sobriety tests conducted in front of his home.
Dyer was arraigned on the charge Tuesday in Haverhill District Court, where Judge Patricia Dowling ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Friday.
According to a police report, a woman who was driving north on Interstate 495 late Monday afternoon called police to say she was following a pickup truck that was in the middle lane and swerving in front of her, going over the marked lanes.
Police said they were directed to the area of Pilgrim Road and Brook Street, where the woman flagged them down and pointed out the pickup truck, which police then followed to Dyer's home. He parked his truck at the end of his driveway, police said.
When officers approached Dyer, they noticed he had glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, and that a strong odor of alcohol was coming from his body, according to a police report.
Dyer told police he'd had just one beer and that he does not drink, the report said.
Police conducted a series of field sobriety tests, which they said Dyer failed, and that during one test he was swaying and nearly fell down. Police said he refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.
Officers arrested Dyer and took him to the police station for booking.
Police said that during the booking process they learned Dyer had a revoked license for a prior OUI and that this was his fifth OUI charge. Police said they had Dyer's pickup truck towed from his house.