HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man who was charged this week in federal court in Boston on drug charges is being held without bail pending a hearing on Monday.
Sergio Garcia, 36, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
Garcia appeared Thursday in federal court in Boston, where he was detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Sept. 1, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Garcia was arrested Wednesday but details of his arrest were not available from Lelling's office. His address is not being made public, according to Lelling's office.
According to the indictment, Garcia was in possession of 400 grams or more of fentanyl in Boston and Haverhill from April 20 to 23, Lelling said.
The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million, Lelling said.
Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors, he said.
Lelling, along with Joseph W. Cronin, the inspector in charge of the United States Postal Inspection Service’s Boston Field Office, and Brian D. Boyle, the special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New England Field Division, made the announcement.
The Haverhill Police Department provided valuable assistance with the investigation, Lelling said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip C. Cheng of Lelling’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.
The operation was conducted by a multi-agency task force through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.
The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply. More information on the OCDETF program is available at justice.gov/ocdetf/about-ocdetf.