HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man who police said impersonated an officer and threatened two teenagers with what they thought was a handgun is being held on $10,000 cash bail.
That bail amount was set during a dangerousness hearing held via video on Tuesday in Haverhill District Court.
Judge Patricia Dowling ordered that if Herminio Filomeno, 33, of 14 Granite St., Apt. 150, is able to post bail, he will be fitted with a GPS tracking device and must remain at home.
Filomeno was also ordered to have no contact with any victims or witnesses involved in his case, not be in possession of any firearms or ammunition and remain drug and alcohol free.
The judge scheduled a probable cause hearing for Sept. 16.
Filomeno was arrested July 22 at 8:49 p.m. and charged with kidnapping, home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon, armed assault in a dwelling (two counts), impersonating a police officer, and intimidating a witness or court or police officer.
Police said Filomeno was angry because he thought one of the teens used his online PlayStation account without his permission. Police said they discovered the weapon he used to threaten the teens was a BB gun that looked like a real gun.
At his arraignment on the charges on July 23, he was ordered held without bail pending Tuesday's dangerousness hearing.
According to a police report, officers were dispatched to Arch Avenue about 6:30 p.m. July 22 on a complaint about a suspicious person.
A 19-year-old girl told police that Filomeno had stepped out of a car near her home and claimed he was a Haverhill police officer, even giving her his badge number. She said he was wearing a holster that had a gun at his hip. He demanded to know where her younger brother was, claiming that a few days earlier, the 15-year-old boy had used Filomeno's personal PlayStation account to play online games with Filomeno's stepson, according to a police report.
Such an account allows a person to play online video games with other account holders.
The girl told police that Filomeno threatened her and her brother with a gun, telling them he was not afraid to use it. She told police that he waved the gun around while demanding to see the boy's PlayStation account.
Filomeno entered the teenagers' home and, while still waving the gun around, was allowed to see the boy's PlayStation account, according to the police report.
According to the report, the boy told Filomeno that the boy and his friend, who lives nearby, were playing PlayStation "the other day." The boy said he and Filomeno then walked up the street toward the other boy's home because Filomeno wanted to talk to him.
According to the report, the girl then called police to ask if there was an officer named Filomeno on the force. When she learned there was no such officer, she ran to get her brother, but by that time Filomeno had driven away, the police report said.
When police arrived on Arch Avenue and were speaking to the girl, Filomeno drove by and one of the officers recognized him. Police said they chased him, but he got away.
The girl and her brother were unharmed, police said.
After receiving a report of a disturbance at the Hadley West apartment complex later that night, police said they saw Filomeno in front of a building there and arrested him.
Police said he had a BB gun in a holster, and that the weapon looked like a real gun.
Police said they've had multiple dealings with Filomeno in the past.