HAVERHILL — Victor Van better get ready to meet a lot of long-lost friends and relatives now that the city resident has stepped forward to claim the $1 million prize he won in an Oct. 4 Powerball drawing.
Massachusetts State Lottery officials said Thursday that Van was the second winner in the state to claim a $1 million prize from the $699.9 million drawing. The other Massachusetts winner hails from Seekonk.
Van purchased his winning Quic Pic ticket at the Bradford Mobil Mart, 789 South Main St. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Claiming his prize at Dorchester’s lottery headquarters, Van said he plans to put his winnings toward his education and help his family pay off their mortgage.
A single Powerball jackpot ticket was purchased in California, lottery officials said, while several $1 million prizes, including the two in Massachusetts, were sold across the country.
The California Powerball jackpot, which carries a $496 million cash option, is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the seventh-largest jackpot in United States lottery history, officials said.