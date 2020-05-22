Haverhill man 'critical' after shooting by police; probe into incident begins

HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man was in critical condition in a Boston hospital early Friday evening following a shooting by police, and an investigation has begun to determine what led to the incident, the district attorney's office said.
There are currently no charges against the man who authorities say was involved in a domestic incident that brought police to a home on Thorndike Street near Lafayette Square early Friday morning. Something — investigators are not saying what — caused at least one officer to shoot the man, said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
Kimball said Haverhill police responded to 23 Thorndike St. for a domestic violence call at 4:59 a.m. Friday. Kimball said the man was shot "multiple times."
Kimball said three officers were at the scene, but she did not say how many fired their guns. According to Kimball, an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
"Part of the investigation will be to determine how many shots each officer fired ... ," she said. "It's a very thorough investigation of what occurred from the moment the phone call came in to the police. The report will detail the actions each officer took and the report will be made public as soon as it's appropriate to do so."
State Police spokesman David Procopio said no Haverhill officers were injured during the shooting.
State Police and detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney's office continue to investigate the case, Procopio said.
Mayor James Fiorentini did not comment on the shooting, referring all inquiries to the district attorney's office.
This is a developing story. Watch eagletribune.com and print editions of The Eagle-Tribune for more information.