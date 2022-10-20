HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man who was indicted for stabbing his former high school classmate to death in 2020 was found guilty of second degree murder by a jury in Salem Superior Court this week.
The verdict followed an eight-day trial and a single day of deliberations.
Oscar Quinones, now 21, was 18 at the time of his arrest in April 2020 for the stabbing death of 19-year-old Efrain Maisonet, his 2019 Haverhill High School classmate.
According to a prosecutor in the case, Quinones admitted to police that he brought a knife to a planned fight, behind Haverhill Stadium on Lincoln Avenue, over a girl both men dated.
The trial was presided over by Superior Court Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman, who will impose a sentence on Nov. 10.
Attorneys said the defendant “felt disrespected” because the victim was seeing his ex-girlfriend and armed himself with a knife, which he used to stab the victim twice in the chest.
Maisonet was flown by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Prosecutors have cited a police investigation, during which Quinones talked openly about his disdain for Maisonet and a feud between the two that went back several years and often got physical.
In an interview with police, Quinones said the stabbing was a matter of self-defense. And that after the initial physical confrontation, a group of girls at the scene tried to block the car he was in from leaving the parking lot.
Quinones stated that as he was in the car and Maisonet was just outside it, they struggled with the car door and Maisonet was able to open it.
According to prosecutors, Quinones told police he started to get out of the car and Maisonet began "punching him in the face," before he pulled out the knife and stabbed Maisonet once.
Quinones said Maisonet continued to punch him, so Quinones "stabbed him again" before Maisonet ran away.
Quinones explained he then got back into the car and drove away. Attorneys for the DA said no visible marks were found on Quinones and no weapon was recovered.
