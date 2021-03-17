AMESBURY — A Haverhill man out on bail on a drug distribution charge was arrested on another drug offense early Saturday morning and ordered held without bail at his arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court.
Kevin Solimine, 31, was arrested following a traffic stop on Route 110 shortly before midnight after Amesbury police Officer Thomas Nichols learned Solimine was driving without a license, police said. Police later found what they believe is fentanyl in his wallet, Nichols wrote in his report.
At the time of his arrest, a warrant had been issued by Haverhill District Court for Solimine violating conditions of his release after he was arraigned on possession of a Class A drug to distribute, according to an Essex County prosecutor.
The prosecutor, Erin McAndrews, said Solimine had been on "warrant status" since August and in late September was charged with drunken driving in New Hampshire. McAndrews then asked Judge Peter Doyle to hold Solimine without bail on the bail violation and $1,000 cash bail on the new charges of possession of a Class A substance, driving with a suspended license and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
The judge agreed to both requests. Solimine is due back in court for a pretrial hearing in April.
Nichols was monitoring traffic shortly before midnight on Friday when he watched a Toyota Corolla pass him on Route 110 near McDonald's, police said. A routine check of the license plate showed the owner, Solimine, had a suspended driver's license, police said. Nichols stopped Solimine's car on the Interstate 495 south on-ramp and learned a warrant had been issued for his arrest, police said.
Solimine was taken into custody and an inventory search of the car was done, police said. Nichols found four hypodermic needles and a steel spoon in the back seat, along with an open bottle of Heineken beer, according to the police report. Achilles, Nichols' K-9 partner, sniffed the Corolla for drugs but did not find any, the report said.
At the police station, Officer Liam Leary said Solimine had two small baggies containing fentanyl in his wallet, according to the report.