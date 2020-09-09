HAVERHILL — A man convicted of kidnapping and sexually abusing a Vermont teen will spend two and a half years behind bars as part of a plea agreement in court.
A Haverhill District Court judge said the sentence is "extremely" lenient given the nature of the crime. The sentence was arrived at, however, after prosecutors consulted with the victim and his family, the district attorney's office said.
The case could have moved to superior court, where penalties are more severe than they are at the district court level. The maximum sentence that can be ordered in district court is 2 and a half years. Moving the case to superior court would have drawn out the proceedings, likely resulting in more testimony and subjecting the victim and his family to more emotional suffering.
The man who admitted to the crime does face the possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars if he violates probation, court officials said.
Mitchell George, 47, of 35 Leland Ave., pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping before Judge Patricia Dowling on Aug. 31, the same day he was also arraigned on a new charge of rape. As part of the plea agreement, the rape charge was reduced to indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, according to Assistant District Attorney Karen Hopwood and George's defense attorney Timothy Connors.
As a result of his plea deal, George will serve two and a half years in Middleton Jail and five years probation. He received 343 days credit for time served while his case was pending, court officials said. He will not receive credit for those days if he violates the terms of his probation, the officials said.
George is a registered sex offender, which means his name and background appear on a public registry of people convicted of sex crimes.
Dowling called the two-and-a half-year sentence "extremely" lenient and originally wanted George to serve seven years probation, the judge said in court. The two sides settled for five years probation.
"He's preying on young people. There are drugs involved. It's outrageous," Dowling said. "I think we should keep as much supervision over him as possible."
Prosecutor Hopwood said the terms of the plea agreement were reached after consulting with the victim and the his family, along with advocates assigned to the case.
"The commonwealth had presented this to a grand jury and it was going up to superior court (where more severe penalties were possible),'' Hopwood said. "We had extensive conversations with the victim and the victim's grandfather, who is (the victim's) guardian and some advocates on (the victim's) behalf. It was agreed that this (plea bargain) would be in the best interest of everyone.''
As part of the plea deal, if George violates the terms of his probation the district attorney's office can apply to have him declared a sexually dangerous person. That designation could hold him behind bars for a term of up to life, according to court officials.
The judge explained those consequences to George at length.
"This is very serious....That (sexually dangerous person) statute is very far reaching and has many implications upon your personal life," Dowling said. "You (could be) surrendering yourself to the authorities for the rest of your life."
According to a police report, George traveled to Vermont to visit the teenage boy in September 2019 after meeting him through a mutual friend. While in Vermont, the report said, George offered the boy a cough syrup-like drink that George said was homemade chocolate milk. The next thing the victim knew, he was at George's home in Haverhill.
The boy told lead investigator Detective Rick Welch of the Haverhill Police Department that he could not remember the specific date he was picked up or the number of days he was with George, the report said.
According to the police report, the teen said he was kept in the basement of George's home during the day and slept in George’s bed at night. During his interview with investigators, the victim recounted several graphic incidents involving sexual assaults by George. According to the report, the boy recalled one incident in which he awoke to George sexually assaulting him. The boy said that when he fought back, George threatened to kill him for defending himself.
The boy was rescued on Sept. 23 by Haverhill police when the car George was driving was pulled over during a traffic stop, according to the police report. Police stopped George for failing to use his turn signal at the intersection of White and Winter streets, the report said. Once the vehicle stopped, the report said, the boy ran from the car and was located several blocks away.
Taken to the police station for questioning after his arrest on motor vehicle charges, George seemed surprised he was being asked about a kidnapping case, police said.
"Kidnapping? ... I thought it was going to be drugs!" the report quoted George as telling investigators.
During his interview with police, George denied having any sexual contact with the boy.
In court, prosecutor Hopwood said toxicology results confirmed the victim tested positive for a variety of drugs — amphetamines, methamphetamines and cannabinoids.
After serving his jail time and then moving to probation, George must wear a GPS monitor and stay free of alcohol and drugs, including marijuana, the judge ruled. George will be randomly tested, court officials said.
He cannot have contact with children under 18, the court ruled, however he is allowed to have contact with the children of immediate family members as long as one parent is present.