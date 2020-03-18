HAVERHILL — A city man is set to serve 15 months probation after pleading guilty earlier this month to resisting arrest in a case dating back to September 2018.
Lloyd Jennings, 47, appeared before Haverhill District Court Judge Patricia Dowling on March 3 to enter a guilty plea to the charge of resisting arrest. He was sentenced to probation, court records show.
He was also charged with assault and battery of a police officer, which was continued without a finding for 15 months, according to District Attorney's office spokeswoman Carrie Kimball.
If Jennings completes his probation term to the satisfaction of the court, the assault and battery on a police officer charge will be dismissed.
According to a police report on file at Haverhill District Court, Officer Brendan Sheehy responded to a domestic disturbance at Jennings' Lancaster Street home shortly before midnight Sept. 2, 2018.
In his report, Sheehy described Jennings as “highly confrontational” and said he hurled obscenities at him, including “I'm going to (expletive) kill you,” and “I'm going to find out where you live and murder you.”
The report also states that Jennings took his right hand and punched Sheehy's hand and upper shoulder while officers attempted to subdue him.
According to the police report, it took three officers to gain control of Jennings so he could be handcuffed.
During the ride to the police station, Jennings smashed his head against the plexiglass divider of the police cruiser, resulting in multiple lacerations to his forehead, the report states.
According to Kimball, Jennings, who works as a builder, was also ordered to pay $125 restitution to Sheehy and $75 to the Haverhill Police Department.