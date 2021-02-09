HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man charged with crashing his vehicle into a car with a woman and her infant inside during a police chase received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to various charges.
Jordan Santos, 25, of 566 Washington St., Apt. 1, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of personal injury, resisting arrest, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
According to the Essex District Attorney's Office, Santos was sentenced to two and a half years in jail, suspended for three years.
He will be on probation for three years following his release. During that time he must remain drug and alcohol free, submit to random screenings, have no contact with the victim, seek/maintain employment and pay $3,032 in restitution to the victim, court officials said. If he violates his probation, he risks having to serve his original jail sentence.
Police said that on Feb. 14, 2020, officers stopped Santos in the city's Mount Washington neighborhood just before 3:30 p.m. Police said the Honda Accord he was driving was unregistered and uninsured and that Santos was driving with a suspended license.
Santos told police he did not need to get out of his car as they ordered and that the officers were not going to search his vehicle, according to a police report.
After Santos was told he was being arrested for driving with a suspended license, he started to drive away at the same time an officer tried to open the driver's side door, police said.
Police said Santos then led them on a chase through the Mount Washington neighborhood, where he drove recklessly and ran several stop signs, according to the report. The pursuit ended in the area of Planet Fitness near Westgate Plaza, the report said.
Police said they learned Santos had collided with a Honda CRV near an on-ramp to Interstate 495. Arriving at the crash scene, police discovered that North Andover Deputy fire Chief Graham Rowe, who happened to be in the area, had stopped to help the woman involved in the crash, according to the police report.
A witness told police he saw a person believed to be Santos run into some woods near the crash site. Police tracked Santos in the woods, where he continued to disobey their commands, according to the report. Police finally caught up with him and placed him into two sets of handcuffs "due to his large frame," the report said.
The woman whose car was hit complained of lower body pain, police said. She and her infant daughter were taken by ambulance to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen for evaluation. Santos was transported to Haverhill's Holy Family Holy Family Hospital to be treated for a head laceration and small cuts on his hands, police said.
Officers later seized a small plastic bag containing a tan powdered substance believed to be fentanyl and an unidentified white oval pill from the Honda Accord driven by Santos, the police report said.