CONCORD, N.H. – Samuel F. Baez, 37, of Haverhill was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for distributing heroin and possessing heroin with intent to distribute, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray.
Baez previously pleaded guilty on July 2, 2018.
According to court documents, between Jan. 10, 2016 and May 6, 2016, an undercover New Hampshire State Police Trooper purchased heroin five times from Baez at retail stores in Plaistow.
The defendant brought a young child with him to at least two of the transactions. When the New Hampshire State Police arrested Baez on June 29, 2016, he was in possession of a distributable amount of heroin. In total, investigators obtained approximately 100 grams of heroin from Baez during the investigation.
“Interstate drug trafficking makes lethal substances available for purchase on the streets of New Hampshire,” Murray said. “This trade has had a devastating impact on the health and safety of our citizens. In order to protect the public, we will continue to work closely with the New Hampshire State Police and all of our law enforcement partners to identify, arrest, and incarcerate those who bring heroin and other deadly drugs into the Granite State.”
This matter was investigated by the New Hampshire State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Davis.