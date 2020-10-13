Haverhill man guilty of machete attack in 2013 charged with drug trafficking

HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man who was charged in 2013 with stabbing two men with a machete is facing new charges of drug trafficking.
Police charged Joan Manuel Mendez-Sanchez, 26, of 47 Brook St. with trafficking in heroin, possession of a Class A drug (heroin) with intent to distribute, and possession of a Class B drug (crack cocaine) with intent to distribute.
Mendez-Sanchez was arraigned on the charges Sept. 4 in Haverhill District Court and was released after posting $1,000 cash bail.
He is scheduled to appear Nov. 24 for a pretrial hearing, court officials said.
On Sept. 3 at 1:20 a.m., state troopers on patrol in Haverhill said they noticed a Honda Accord with four people inside parked outside Haverhill Bank on Merrimack Street. The Honda pulled onto Merrimack Street, according to a police report, and the troopers followed.
After checking the car's license plate, the troopers learned the car's owner had two outstanding arrest warrants against him.
The troopers said they stopped the car on High Street and arrested the driver, the car's owner, on the outstanding warrants. Police said that when Mendez-Sanchez stepped out of the car they noticed a plastic bag containing what appeared to be drugs hanging from the waistband of his sweatpants.
Police also found bags of heroin and crack cocaine hidden in Mendez-Sanchez's underwear, the report said.
Mendez-Sanchez, who police said is on probation until March 2022, was arrested and taken to the State Police Newbury Barracks for booking.
The two men in the back seat of the car were searched and released, police said.
In February of 2013, police charged Mendez-Sanchez, who was then a 19-year-old Haverhill High senior, with stabbing two men with a machete after a dance at 528 Hadley West Drive erupted into a fight between two gangs. According to police, witnesses said Mendez-Sanchez was a member of the Trinitarios gang — a well known Dominican gang that uses machetes as their primary weapon, police said.
When questioned by police, Mendez-Sanchez said he was member of that gang in the Dominican Republic, but not here.
According to the Essex District Attorney's Office, on Nov. 5, 2013, Mendez-Sanchez pleaded guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily harm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to three years plus one day in state prison. He was given 268 days of credit.