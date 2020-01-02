MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Haverhill man was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Hillsborough County Superior Court and ordered to be held without bail after threatening a woman with a gun and prompting a SWAT Team response, according to court documents.
Fernando Landor, 29, faces charges of criminal threatening, reckless conduct, violation of a protective order and stalking.
Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to Beech Street in Manchester where Dallas White said her ex-boyfriend, with whom she has a child, pulled a gun on her in the street, according to court documents.
White called police and told Officer James Pittman “she observed Landor sitting in a vehicle and she parked her vehicle across the street from him and exited to confront him. She stated that she confronted him on the matter of him lying about another female and his whereabouts, and an argument ensued,” according to court documents.
White has a protective court order against Landor. She was in the car with a friend, her sister and her 2-year-old nephew at the time.
White “then stated that Landor began to reach into his pocket as he walked towards her, and she turned her back to Landor and began to walk back to her vehicle. She stated that she was later informed by her sister and friend that Landor had pulled a firearm and pointed it at her,” according to court documents.
Landor was believed to be in an apartment at 182 Beech St., according to a statement by police. The area of Beech and Hayward streets was shut down, the apartment building evacuated and the SWAT Team set up a perimeter to find him, according to police.
In Manchester District Court on Thursday, a prosecutor asked that Landor be sent to jail without bail because he threatened the mother of his child and endangered the other witnesses, including the 2-year-old.
Kimberly Kossick, Landor's defense attorney, explained at the bail hearing that Landor does not have a history of violence and was confronted in front of the home where he was staying with his current girlfriend. She added that there was no gun recovered by police and that Landor does not own a gun.
Landor was arrested at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday outside the Papa Gino's at 55 Crystal Ave. in Derry, according to Derry Police Capt. Vernon Thomas. Kossick said that is where he is currently employed.
“He didn’t run away, he went to work that morning," Kossick said.
Manchester police were able to locate Landor on Tuesday after calling him. They coordinated with Derry police for his arrest, Thomas said.
"He was on the sidewalk and he cooperated with police," Thomas said. "And we turned him over to Manchester."