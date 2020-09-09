Haverhill man hit by car in Monument Square 

HAVERHILL —A 54-year-old Haverhill man was taken by a Medflight helicopter to a Boston-area hospital Wednesday night after sustaining injuries in a pedestrian crash in the city's Monument Square area, police said.
Officers were called to the area of Main and Ashland streets around 7:35 p.m., Haverhill police said in a social media message posted late Wednesday.
State and Haverhill police were on the scene at 8:30 p.m. and had stretched yellow caution tape across the entrance to Ashland Street, which runs along one side of a CVS. A shoe could be seen on the ground in the street.
According to police, there have been no charges filed in relation to the crash as of Wednesday evening. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Kevin Lynch at 978-373-1212, ext. 1530.