NEWBURY — A Haverhill man accused of sending child pornography to a local undercover police officer was recently indicted by a Salem Superior Court grand jury and will be arraigned soon, according to a Newburyport District court official.
Christopher Sanchez, 31, of Whittier Street, was arraigned in mid-October on three charges: distributing material of child in a sexual act, sending obscene matter to a minor and distributing obscene matter. Court records show he is being held on $25,000 cash bail.
During Sanchez’s court appearance in Newburyport District Court on Tuesday, Judge Peter Doyle was informed that the Haverhill man had been indicted in Superior Court based on the severity of the first charge. That prompted the judge to schedule a Jan. 11 status hearing by which time Sanchez may have been arraigned in the higher court.
In his report, then-Newbury police Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski was monitoring an online chat room in KiK messenger, a popular social media platform, on Sept. 15 posing as a 13-year-old girl when Sanchez began talking to him.
“The target user suggested he had child sex abuse media files of children under 10 years of age,” Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
Before long Sanchez sent two pornographic videos to the detectives including one involving a young girl between 7 and 9 years of age.
Five days later, Sanchez sent a pornographic still image to the detective.
“The message sent by the user after the image was sent was ‘send nudes,’” Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
Wojtkowski then obtained a warrant to search Sanchez’s Kik account and was able to track down his computer internet protocol number. With the IP number, he obtained a federal subpoena to go through Sanchez’s Kik account. Inside the account, Wojtkowski found six files containing child pornography, according to the detective’s report.
On Oct. 12, Wojtkowski was able to track down the internet provider associated with the IP address and the person whose name was on the account. That led Wojtkowski to Sanchez’s Whittier Street address. He then contacted Haverhill police who forwarded him a mug shot of Sanchez taken when he was arrested for an unrelated offense back in July. The photo provided by Haverhill police matched the person in the Kik chat room. Wojtkowski also compared the Kik photo to Sanchez’s driver’s license photo and again came to the conclusion they were the same person.
“Similarities between the Kik user name.... and Chris Sanchez... cannot be overlooked. I know from experience that persons who create user names often incorporate some of their identifying information into the user name,” Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
Wojtkowski then obtained an arrest for warrant for Sanchez, according to court records.
