BOSTON — A Haverhill man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court to distributing cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl and to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.
Elijah Declet, 26, pleaded guilty to the charge before U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani, who scheduled sentencing for June 16.
Declet was charged in November 2021 along with 12 others in connection with a large drug conspiracy centering around the Gangster Disciples street gang in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen, according to an announcement by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.
The investigation, which began in August 2020, intercepted communications between Gangster Disciples’ leaders, members and drug suppliers pertaining to their alleged distribution of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and Suboxone in Massachusetts, Maine and southern New Hampshire as well as into the Middleton House of Correction. Calls were intercepted between Declet and other gang members, who conspired to distribute cocaine and fentanyl pills, and on several occasions, Declet distributed cocaine and methamphetamine pills to a cooperating witness, Rollins said.
