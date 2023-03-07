CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire U.S. Attorney Jane Young announced that William Heredia, 36, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty in a New Hampshire federal court on Tuesday to a count of making a false statement during the acquisition of a firearm.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Heredia purchased a Smith & Wesson rifle from a federal firearms licensee in Plaistow on Nov. 23, 2018.
In completing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Form 4473, Heredia stated that he was the actual transferee of the firearm.
Authorities said that in fact, Heredia, who previously worked as an employee of the Massachusetts Department of Youth Services, was buying the gun for an individual whom he had met when the individual was in juvenile detention. T
he individual accompanied Heredia to the firearms store, and Heredia transferred the Smith & Wesson rifle to the individual that same day.
Heredia is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20.
This matter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Anna Krasinski and Aaron Gingrande.
