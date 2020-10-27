LAWRENCE — A Haverhill man who threatened to shoot a police officer in the face and harm his family was sentenced to state prison Monday afternoon.
Brian Grande, 19, who had previously identified himself as a local gang member, pleaded guilty to illegal firearms charges and threatening to a commit a crime against the Haverhill police officer when he was arrested on Sept. 15, 2019.
Grande threatened to shoot the officer after he was arrested for firing bullets into homes in Haverhill's Mount Washington neighborhood, authorities said.
He pleaded guilty Monday afternoon in a hearing in Lawrence Superior Court.
Judge Salim Tabit then sentenced him to 2-1/2 to 3-1/2 years in state prison followed by two years probation.
Grande received credit for 408 days he's already served in jail.
Prosecutor Erin Bellavia asked for 5-to-7- year state prison sentence, noting Grande fled from police after the shooting, was in possession of a large-capacity weapon and threatened a police officer and his family.
The other charges Grande pleaded guilty to included illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license, illegal possession of a loaded firearm and illegal discharge of firearm within 500 feet of a building.
No residents were home on Sept. 15 when the shootings occurred just before noon, police said.
