HAVERHILL — Nino “Tony” LaRosa recently returned from a trip to Europe, where sightseeing was the last thing on his mind.
His focus was on the race cars in front of him and how he could get around them without crashing and secure a top position when it was over.
“We all have about the same power, but some drivers have better skills than others,” he said. “Some people have it and some don’t.”
At age 74, LaRosa was the oldest driver in a Sports Prototype Cup race held in Barcelona, Spain, on March 12 and 13. He finished third in two events in a field of at least 25 drivers who were half his age and even younger.
It was the first in a series, with the next four races taking place in England in May and June, followed by races in Belgium in October then Portugal.
“I’m entered into all of them under DD-Racing of Germany,” he said. “We mostly race for points, although at the end of the season you could win some money, depending on your points.”
A chatty person whose eyes light up when talking about car racing, LaRosa has a long history on tracks in America, Canada and Europe.
He usually drives an open cockpit lightweight, 500 horsepower Revolution team race car that he rents. He says the car is similar to the CanAm racers he drove on tracks in America and Canada in the 1970s and 80s, until pausing his career in 1985.
“My daughter was in college at the time and I needed to focus on my work,” he said. “At the time I ran an auto dealership, Grand Prix Imports on Common Street in Lawrence, importing and repairing exotic cars from Italy for customers here.”
LaRosa grew up in a small village outside of Catania, Sicily, where as a young child he became enthralled with Formula 1 racing, attending many events at well-known tracks. As a teenager he began entering events while working as a mechanic.
“I was 18 when I entered my first race, driving a Fiat Abarth,” he said. “That was the start of my racing career.”
Soon after, he left Sicily for America to be with his parents, who had already moved to Lawrence. His grandparents made the same journey in the late 1800s.
LaRosa worked as an auto mechanic, and at age 21 he opened his own shop.
In his mid-20s he began racing in the CanAm series, participating in more than 30 events over the next 10 years.
“My biggest win was about $12,000 for a first place finish,” he said.
His return to racing happened by chance while in Europe last year on one of his frequent business trips there. LaRosa imports and exports exotic vehicles, passenger airplanes and jets, as well as helicopters.
He has a multi-engine pilot’s license and often flies planes from Europe to clients in America.
“When you’re driving 180 miles per hour you have the right equipment, as there’s a lot of difference between driving a street car and driving a race car,” he said. “You feel protected with a roll cage, a fire extinguisher, six way seat belt, a helmet and a fire suit.
“While I was in Germany last April dropping of a friend’s twin-engine plane he asked me if I’d like to test out a race car at the Mercedes track in Papenburg, Germany,” he said. “They put me in a Revolution race car and I spent the day driving on the track for the first time in 37 years. It felt like I was 18 years old again.”
Several months later, in July 2022, he returned to Europe with hope of participating in his first race in nearly four decades.
“I qualified for the event, which was in Holland, but the car’s suspension broke during a warm-up run that day so I could not race,” he said.
He got back on track, so to speak, and last December entered a Revolution GT Winter Series race in Portugal, coming in fourth in the first race and fifth in the second against a field of much younger drivers. His average speed, on two consecutive rainy days, was about 108 miles per hour. On straightaways he topped 175 mph.
His most recent race was March 12 in Barcelona, where he came in third in two events.
After nearly 40 years away from racing, LaRosa says it feels good that he’s able to do it — and compete.
“I have a healthy diet, watch my weight and I exercise every day, including walking my dogs,” he said. “I’m hoping to continue racing for one more year.”
