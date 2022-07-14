HAVERHILL — Richard Smith’s motorized wheelchair was stolen last fall, and almost a year later, he is still without the assistance he needs.
“I can’t walk very far,” Smith said. “I’m mostly confined to my house.”
In October, Smith was on Merrimack Street in downtown Haverhill at around 3 a.m. Smith has mobility issues, and can only walk a short distance. He thought his motorized wheelchair’s battery was dying, so he parked the wheelchair by the Bank of Haverhill to walk home and call a family member for help.
“I saw someone out of the corner of my eye go off on a wheelchair, and I thought ‘that can’t be right,’” Smith said. “Then I turned around and my wheelchair was gone.”
Someone approached from behind Smith, got on his wheelchair, and rode off with it.
There was nothing he could do to stop them.
Smith alerted Haverhill police to the theft, and they checked security cameras to try to identify the suspect, but the investigation came to a dead end. The area was not well lit and a heavy fog had set in, so police were unable to get a meaningful description.
“We don’t have any leads at this time,” said Dep. Chief Stephen Doherty on Wednesday, describing the current state of the investigation. “We’d appreciate any information anyone has.”
“Because I can walk a little, Medicare won’t pay for a new one,” Smith said. In order to afford his last wheelchair, Smith explained that he saved up by collecting cans to pay about $500 out of pocket.
Smith is able to walk to Market Basket to get his groceries, but he explained that he has to stop a few times to rest, and that the walk is especially difficult during the winter months.
“I’d love to have a new one,” Smith said. “But you have to collect a lot of cans, and with my income, it’s just not possible.”
Now this leaves Smith, who is approaching 73 years old, mostly homebound and without a wheelchair. He is continuing to collect cans in hopes to save up for a new wheelchair, but he doesn’t think it’ll be possible.
“It’s gone, and I’m out of luck,” he said.
Anyone with information about Smith’s gray “Hover Around” electric wheelchair should reach out to Det. Conor Rogier at 978 373-1212 ext. 1590.
