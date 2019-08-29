Haverhill man sentenced for 25 car break-ins

SALEM, Mass. — Nathan Whittier, the 27-year-old Haverhill man convicted of 25 car break-ins earlier this year, will spend six to eight years in jail followed by two years of probation, a judge ruled Thursday.
Whittier was arrested for breaking into cars and stealing cash, personal documents, a checkbook, firearm and ammunition and even a birthday card during a two-day stretch in March.
He was indicted in May by the Essex County grand jury on 25 criminal counts ranging from breaking and entering in the night time and larceny of property valued over $1,200.
Whittier pleaded not guilty.
He was previously deemed a danger by a Haverhill District Court judge and ordered held without bail at Middleton Jail, according to court records.
The indictments indicate the crimes occurred between March 22 and 23.
He also was indicted on a felony count of unarmed burglary and assault, stemming from a Feb. 3 incident at a Haverhill home, according to court records.
Whittier was arrested by Haverhill police at 10:51 a.m., March 27 and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and an outstanding warrant.
The arrest was made at 40 Central St., according to the Haverhill police log from that day.
Whittier faced nine larceny charges for stealing cash, a ring, checkbooks, a firearm with ammunition, a gift card and birthday card and photocopies of personal documents from multiple victims, according to the indictments.
Also, Whittier was charged with 15 counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle during the night time, a felony charge, according to the indictments.
Reporter Jill Harmacinski contributed to this report.