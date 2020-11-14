HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man who was charged in federal court last year with distribution of heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm was sentenced to nearly six years in prison after pleading guilty to the charges.
Kevin Gomez, 32, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper to 70 months behind bars and three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Gomez pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to distribution of heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
During an undercover investigation between August and October of 2019, agents seized from Gomez about 80 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, a Tec-9 pistol, an AR-15 rifle and two other pistols, according to investigators.
Lelling and Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston Field Division, announced the sentencing.
The FBI’s North Shore Gang Task Force and the Massachusetts State Police conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Cheng of Lelling’s Narcotics & Money Laundering Unit prosecuted the case.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together various levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.