Haverhill man 'stable' after pedestrian crash

HAVERHILL — A man hit by a car Wednesday in the city's Monument Square section is in stable condition at a Boston-area hospital, police said.
Police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty said no charges had been filed against the driver, a 67-year-old Haverhill woman, as of Thursday afternoon.
The pedestrian hit by the car is a 54-year-old Haverhill man, Doherty said. He was taken by a MedFlight helicopter to a Boston-area hospital Wednesday following the 7:35 p.m. crash on Main Street near Ashland Street.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police Sgt. Kevin Lynch at 978-373-1212, ext. 1530.