BOSTON — A Haverhill man was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with what State Police are describing as serious injuries after the box truck he was riding in rolled over and caught on fire in Saugus.
According to a statement from the State Police, a 36-year-old Waltham woman was behind the wheel of a 2016 Toyota HINO box truck with a Maine registration owned by Chubby Fish, Inc. of Portland, Maine, when the truck crashed Saturday morning shortly after 5 a.m.
The 33-year-old Haverhill man was her sole passenger, according to police, and both were extricated from the vehicle by Saugus firefighters after troopers from the Danvers barracks responded to Route 1 south in Saugus at the parking lot of CVS north of Main Street. The truck caught on fire following the crash, police said.
State Police said a large amount of fuel spilled into the CVS parking lot and that firefighters were able to mitigate the spill. Environmental protection officials responded to the scene to assess any hazards caused by the spill.
The crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police.