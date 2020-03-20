Haverhill man who shot himself in leg sent to prison for 2 years

HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man who accidentally shot himself in the leg when the sawed-off shotgun he was carrying in his waistband discharged as he was exiting a vehicle was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Kadeem Pimentel, 25, of 88 Fountain St. was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris to more than two years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.
Pimentel pleaded guilty on Sept. 25, 2019, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Pimentel was found to be in possession of two shotguns on Aug. 30, 2018, one of which was a sawed-off shotgun, Lelling said.
The firearms were found and seized during the execution of a search warrant after the sawed-off shotgun had been accidentally discharged by Pimentel in a vehicle at his residence.
Pimentel has been held without bail since his arraignment on Aug. 31, 2018 in Haverhill District Court, where he was charged with possession of a sawed-off shotgun, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm without a FID card, unlicensed possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and obstructing a police investigation.
According to Lelling's office, those charges were subsequently dismissed when Pimentel was indicted by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of two firearms: a Savage Arms, Stevens 94 Series M, 16-gauge sawed-off shotgun, and a Sun City Machinery Co., Stevens 320, 12-gauge shotgun, in violation of federal laws.
Lelling, along with Kelly D. Brady, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Field Division and Haverhill police Chief Allen DeNaro made the announcement Friday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Crowley of Lelling’s Organized Crime and Gang Unit prosecuted the case.
According to a police report, on Aug. 30, 2018, at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to 88 Fountain St. on a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, police met the caller, whom they identified as Pimentel.
Police said Pimentel had a scrape on his knee, which he told them was from falling as he ran away.
According to police, at the time of his arrest, Pimentel was living on the second floor of 88 Fountain St. with his pregnant girlfriend, along with his mother, grandmother, grandfather and his sister.
Police said they questioned a friend of Pimentel, a Wakefield man who told them that he and two of his friends drove to Haverhill, picked up Pimentel, then drove to Winnekenni Park to “smoke a blunt.” The man said he then dropped off Pimentel in front of his 88 Fountain St. home.
As Pimentel was exiting the vehicle’s back seat, the gun that was in his waistband, went off, the man told police. The man also told police that in the past he’d told Pimentel to never bring that gun around him ever again, but that Pimentel told him he was in a Haverhill gang and that he might need it for protection.
Police subsequently searched Pimentel’s apartment and under his bed — which police said Pimentel’s pregnant girlfriend was sitting on — they found a Savage Arms 16 gauge sawed-off shotgun with one spent shell, and a full-size Stevens model 12 gauge shotgun loaded with five rounds plus one round in the chamber.
Pimentel asked police if the “rightful owner” of the full-size shotgun could get it back. When police asked who the owner was, Pimentel said his pregnant girlfriend had purchased the gun in New Hampshire, where Pimentel said a firearms license is not needed.
Police also found four 16-gauge shotgun shells in a backpack decorated with flowers, next to the bed along with a firearm lock and a small “Aimpoint” scope next to the bed, on the floor.
According to the Essex County District Attorney’s office, on Feb. 1, 2016, Pimentel pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon, stemming from an incident in 2014. He was sentenced to two years of probation and was ordered to stay away from the victim and not to possess firearms. He received 690 days of jail credit.
According to a published report, in March 2014, police said Pimentel tried to shoot another man in the city’s Mount Washington neighborhood, but his gun malfunctioned and no bullets were discharged. Police said the assault appeared to be retaliation for a past incident.