HAVERHILL — The Haverhill man who spat last week at a New Hampshire police officer then claimed he had COVID-19, remains in jail after a Rockingham Superior Court judge found him to be a danger to the public due in large part to his lengthy criminal history.
At a court hearing Friday, Judge Daniel I. St. Hilaire ordered 36-year-old Christopher Zielinski held without bail until his next court date in late August.
Zielinski was charged with driving while intoxicated, speeding, resisting arrest, assault by prisoner, simple assault, criminal mischief (felony) and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon since he had a knife on him at the time of his arrest, police said.
According to St. Hilaire, the circumstances leading up to Zielinski's arrest on Friday, coupled with his history as a convicted felon, could not be ignored.
"The alleged facts underlying these charges are disturbing and show that the defendant is a danger to the safety of the public," St. Hilare said, according to court documents. "Even further bolstering this argument is that the defendant has five assault and battery convictions, one of which (was) on an officer and two others with weapons. He has also been convicted of arson and served 11 to 13 years. Clearly, the defendant, despite the prior measures placed upon him by the courts, remains a danger to the safety of the public."
Zielinski's prior convictions were not in New Hampshire, court officials said.
According to a police report, Hampton police Officer Justin Leduc and two other officers stopped Zielinski for speeding on Ashworth Avenue near Fellows Avenue at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
During the stop, Leduc suspected Zielinski, who was behind the wheel of a truck, of being "impaired by alcohol," the police report said.
Leduc's report said Zielinski refused to take a field sobriety test and refused to comply with officer commands during his arrest for DWI.
Leduc and another officer had to forcibly remove Zielinski from his truck when he would not do so on his own, the report said.
In the process, Zielinski split on Leduc, with his saliva splattering on the right side of his face and onto his right eyeball.
During booking, Zielinski said he tested positive for coronavirus eight days ago, according to the police report.
He refused a voluntary COVID-19 test, so officers had to apply for, and were granted, a search warrant to perform a rapid test on him. Police later found Zielinski’s claim was false.
Zielinski also caused "significant" damage to the station booking area while officers waited for the warrant to be signed, police said.
"He repeatedly slammed his hand on the glass booking pod window, causing the computer to fall over and the attached camera to break," according to the report. "He also repeatedly spit on the floor of the booking pod. Zielinski also tore down the ceiling of the booking pod and tore off the fire sprinkler head. This caused the booking pod, booking room, juvenile booking room and sallyport to flood."