Haverhill man with 20-page criminal record held on $1,000 bail after drug arrest

HAVERHILL — A man who has faced criminal charges in court 100 times, according to police — most recently for possession for crack cocaine — was held on $1,000 bail following his latest court appearance this week.
Mark Nici, 52, of Haverhill was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of a Class B drug, distribution of a Class B drug (subsequent offense) and carrying a dangerous weapon when he was arrested Monday night on Winter Street in Haverhill.
Haverhill police were conducting surveillance in the area of Harrison and Winter streets after receiving complaints from residents of drug activity in the area, a police report said. According to that report, undercover detectives observed a man in a plaid sweatshirt, later identified as Nici, pacing on Winter Street as he talked on his cell phone. The man stood in front of the Winter Street Dunkin' shop and talked on his phone for several minutes, the report said, and it appeared as though he was waiting for someone.
Police said several minutes passed before Nici walked back onto Harrison Street and met up with a man known to police as Noel Tuitt. According to the report, Tuitt is a known drug dealer who was recently placed on probation. Police observed what appeared to be a "hand-to-hand transaction" between the two men, according to the report. Police then watched the men split up before officers went to speak with Nici on nearby Lewis Street.
Nici told police he was going to a Dunkin' shop for coffee and denied buying anything from the man he met with, according to the report. While speaking with Nici, police found a plastic bag containing crack cocaine next to Nici on the ground, the report said. During a pat-down for weapons, officers found a knife in his pants pocket, the report said. Nici denied that the drugs belonged to him, according to the report. He later admitted buying $20 worth of crack from a man known to him as "Doc," the report said.
When Nici was being handcuffed, he began to resist and repeatedly told officers he did not want to be arrested, according to the report. Nici became so combative, the report said, that an officer had to punch Nici's face to defend himself and get both of Nici's hands into cuffs.
At Nici's arraignment on Tuesday, prosecuting attorney John DePaulo said Nici has a 20-page criminal record.
"The officer said he's been arraigned 100 times, which puts him in the top 1% here in Haverhill District Court," DePaulo said when asking that Nici be held without bail.
Nici's defense attorney Joseph Gannon countered that "a good number" of those charges were dismissed while others were continued without a finding. Gannon said that Nici's boss at a painting company where he works was willing to bail him out so that he could continue working.
"Working is really saving him right now," Gannon said. "He's had a bit of a relapse. With the (COVID) situation in the jails now, he doesn't need to be incarcerated right now."
At one point during the hearing, Nici addressed the judge on his own behalf.
"I've been coming in this courtroom since I was a 13-year-old boy," Nici said. "I do have a chemical imbalance."
"That's what you call it? You're 52 years old," the judge replied. "You have a drug problem."
Tuitt, known as "Doc," was also arrested Monday night, police said. Charged with distribution of a Class B drug, Tuitt was also arraigned Tuesday and held on $1,000 bail. Prosecuting attorney DePaulo asked for $10,000 bail on Tuitt, calling him a "professional drug dealer."
Both men are scheduled to make their next court appearance in November.