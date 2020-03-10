HAVERHILL — Hours after Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency across the Commonwealth to protect citizens from the new coronavirus, Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini said the city is at a “low risk” for exposure to the disease.
At Tuesday's City Council meeting, Fiorentini assured residents he is doing everything possible to develop contingency plans should the virus reach the Merrimack Valley.
“Our goal is to inform citizens but not to panic them,” said Fiorentini. “Today we are at a very low risk. Today there are no confirmed cases in the City of Haverhill and we want to keep it that way. We want to hope for the best and plan for the worst.”
Fiorentini said he held a meeting with city stakeholders earlier Tuesday to outline remote working procedures for city departments and plan backup options for the police and fire departments to operate using skeleton crews if necessary. He'll also take part in a conference call with the White House Wednesday to learn national prevention measures.
To remain proactive, the Haverhill Fire Department has obtained what he called “electrostatic sprays” to deep-clean city surfaces and will be sharing them among buildings, he said.
Schools, however, are a different story, the mayor said. While Superintendent Margaret Marotta is expected to outline Haverhill Public Schools' full contingency plan at Thursday's School Committee meeting, Fiorentini said Haverhill is not certified to allow students to study remotely and said such learning would be a “tremendous inconvenience.”
Dr. Romie Mundy, Haverhill's Board of Health chairman, said Tuesday that common sense is key to preventing illness.
“For all of the $200 bottles of Purell you can get off of eBay, soap and water and a little bit of time is honestly better,” said Holy Family Hospital's Mundy. “When we have a huge disease, we want there to be an awesome fix, but common sense will do a lot of good.”
According to Holy Family Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. William Goodman, there have been 647 reported coronavirus cases in the United States, 25 of which have been fatal. One case of the disease has been reported in Essex County, he said.
The elderly and those with compromised immune systems are most at risk, said Mundy.
Symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath may appear 2-14 days after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
When out in public, Goodman said wearing those surgical masks aren't necessarily providing protection for the average healthy person. In fact, people scooping them up off store shelves are simply hurting the supply and demand ratio for those — like caregivers — who actually need the masks.
Summed up Goodman: “People should be more worried about catching the seasonal flu than the coronavirus.”