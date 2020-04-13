HAVERHILL — Under a new executive order issued by the mayor with support from the Board of Health, anyone entering essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and home improvement stores should be wearing face coverings, such as fabric masks, scarfs or bandannas.
Also, anyone entering a restaurant to pick up a takeout order should wear a face covering of some type.
But city officials said they do not want to penalize anyone for not wearing face covering.
The city’s Board of Health held an emergency meeting Monday afternoon and voted on a host of new regulations intended to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Those regulations, which were signed by Mayor James Fiorentini, were to be posted on the city’s website.
As result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board provided less than 48 hours public notice of the meeting due to the emergency need to address public health and safety issues as soon as practical.
Board of Health Chairperson Peter Carbone and members Dr. Romie Mundy and Dr. Alexander Matolcsy voted unanimously to adopt the mayor’s new executive order, but with a number of changes.
The order was modeled after similar orders in other communities, including Salem and Somerville.
Carbone cited concerns that some people might not know about the new regulation so he didn’t want to mandate the use of face coverings.
The board agreed that employees of all essential services should wear face coverings such as a fabric mask, scarf or bandanna when interacting with the public. These include grocery stores, pharmacies, home improvement stores, and drive-thru food and coffee establishments.
Employees will be allowed to bring their own masks if they are not supplied by the employer.
Carbone said this is important because of reports of businesses not allowing their employees to wear their own face coverings.
Ice cream trucks will not be allowed to do business at this time out of fear they might not be able to prevent crowds from forming.
But Carbone noted that ice cream stands, including Carter’s and Biggart’s, can continue to operate and are both self-policing. Social distancing is being practiced through various means, he said.
Rather than require employers with more than 100 employees to administer temperature tests before work begins, the board encourages they test employees but stopped short of requiring it.
Essential businesses must require that employees self-certify to their supervisor at the start of each shift that they do not have flu symptoms, such as a fever, cough or sore throat. Employees who are sick are to be sent home.