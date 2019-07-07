Haverhill mayor recognizes standout residents 

HAVERHILL — Mayor James J. Fiorentini recognized three Haverhill residents for their volunteerism and commitment to the city at Wednesday night's Independence Day fireworks celebration at Haverhill Stadium.
Elaine Barker was recognized as an Outstanding Ambassador for always portraying Haverhill in a positive light and highlighting all that is great about the city. In addition to her considerable efforts on behalf of charitable and civic organizations in the city, Barker recently attended a Boston Red Sox baseball game in London, where she was spotted holding signs promoting “Haverhill MA U.S.A.”
Alison Colby Campbell is also receiving the mayor’s Outstanding Ambassador Award for her work promoting the city and its people through her Heartbeat of Haverhill newsletter and social media presence.
Jesus Ruiz is being recognized as the mayor’s Volunteer of the Year for his service to Haverhill’s youth as leader of Leaving the Streets Ministry, which is based at Common Ground Ministries on Winter Street.
Chair yoga at Senior Activity Center
METHUEN — The Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St, is offering chair yoga on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 7 p.m.
The class offers gentle stretching and breathing exercises to promote flexibility and tranquility performed from a sitting or standing position.
Comfortable clothing, sneakers and a floor mat are suggested. Cost per class is $2. A full range of additional exercise programs are also available week days. All are invited.
Lawrence man serves aboard USS Bainbridge
LAWRENCE — Seaman Michael Hernandez, of Lawrence, is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96).
Bainbridge is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Persian Gulf region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.
Free outdoor workout classes, movies
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first-ever workout series on the boardwalk with a packed lineup of events through summer, including boot camp and yoga classes.
The classes are free and hosted at Harbor Place.
Besides the workouts, the organizations will be hosting movies on the lawn for kids and a country music night.
Classes are Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. through July and August. The Haverhill Farmers Market will open directly after the workout series to promote unity between community events.
“Creating events that are centered around community is important when trying to create an inclusive culture” President/CEO of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Dougan Sherwood said. “This summer we hope to host great events that bring this community closer.”
Youth writing workshop offered
LAWRENCE — Registration is open for a Youth Writing Workshop for students entering grades 6 through 12 in September.
The workshops will be held Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Merrimack Valley Immigrant and Education Center, at 439 South Union Street Building 2 level B.
Writing instructor Robert Largess will lead the workshop. There is no cost for Lawrence residents and out of town residents must pay $10 for the 6-week course.
Students interested in improving their writing skills should call MVIEC at 978-683-7316. Details are also available on their website at mviec.org.
Book sale planned
DERRY — The Friends of the Derry Libraries host a book sale on Tuesday, July 9, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway. Paperbacks are 50 cents and hardcovers cost $1. Books are sorted by category.
Rotary hosts blood drive
LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Rotary Club, in partnership with the American Red Cross, hosts a blood drive on Tuesday, July 23, 2 to 7 p.m. at a new location, the Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road.
Last year’s one-day drive netted 130 pints of blood and Rotarians hope to exceed that amount this year. No appointment is necessary for anyone wishing to donate, but if appointments are requested, call the Red Cross at 603-370-8568.