HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini has asked Gov. Charlie Baker to make food service and restaurant workers immediately eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
For Haverhill, that would amount to more than 2,000 workers who are currently in the state's Phase 2, Group 3 category and as of Tuesday were not yet eligible to receive the vaccine, Fiorentini said.
Baker said late Tuesday afternoon on Twitter that he planned to announce Wednesday morning the schedule for all remaining groups in the state's vaccination plan. He said every resident will know when they are eligible for a vaccine.
Fiorentini posted on his Haverhill News Facebook page on Tuesday that it is also time to vaccinate the city's public works employees, retail workers, and others who have shown up to work during the pandemic — he but decided to focus his request to the governor on food service and restaurant workers.
In a letter to the governor, Fiorentini said essential grocery store, restaurant and food manufacturing employees have continued working every day from the beginning of the pandemic despite their legitimate health and safety concerns.
"It is now time to recognize their importance and sacrifice by qualifying them to receive the vaccine in Massachusetts as many other states have already done," Fiorentini told the governor.
The mayor noted in his letter that Haverhill has three major Market Basket supermarkets which employ hundreds of people, dozens of small neighborhood stores and bodegas, and nearly 100 restaurants of various kinds and sizes that employ upwards of 1,000 people in total.
Fiorentini said these businesses and their employees have been ravaged financially and otherwise by the pandemic.
"We also have a thriving food manufacturing cluster in Haverhill with approximately 1,800 workers employed at our five largest companies alone," the mayor said in his letter.
"My administration has been in constant communication with representatives of these food service companies during the pandemic," Fiorentini told Baker. "They are a critical part of our economy here in the city.
"I cannot stress enough their need and desire to get their workforce vaccinated as soon as possible," the mayor said.
Fiorentini told Baker that a large percentage of food service workers are minority and/or low-income people who have been disproportionately impacted by the virus because they cannot perform their jobs from home.
"Moreover, many of these workers encounter hundreds of individuals every week in the course of doing their jobs, which increases risk of community spread of the virus," the mayor's letter said. "Allowing these essential workers to be vaccinated ASAP will demonstrate appreciation for their sacrifice but also significantly reduce the ability of the coronavirus to spread in our community."