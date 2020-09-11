Three people from the Greater Haverhill-Lawrence area have been charged with using stolen identities of U.S. citizens from Puerto Rico to fraudulently purchase and finance about $500,000 worth of late-model vehicles from car dealerships in Massachusetts.
Between October 2017 and January 2019, eight people — including one each from Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill — visited Massachusetts car dealerships to buy vehicles and applied for 100% financing, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Other people charged are from Lowell; Manchester, New Hampshire; Reading; Pennsylvania; and Union City, New Jersey, according to a release from Lelling's office.
On their applications for financing to buy the vehicles, the people charged provided stolen biographical information of real U.S. citizens, fraudulent Puerto Rico driver’s licenses and fraudulent Social Security cards, Lelling said.
The group used the stolen identities to illegally open bank accounts and obtain credit cards before buying vehicles, many of which were then shipped out of the United States, Lelling said.
These local people were charged Thursday:
Neida Lopez, 43, of Methuen, charged with aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Lopez allegedly used a stolen identity to obtain a credit card and then made $21,931 in charges on that card.
Alvin Rivera, 37, of Haverhill, charged with false representation of a Social Security number, aiding and abetting the same, aggravated identity theft, aiding and abetting the same, and wire fraud. Rivera allegedly helped other people with the fraudulent purchase of vehicles by providing them with stolen personal identities and information.
Wanda Sanchez, 36, of Lawrence, charged with false representation of a Social Security number, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. Sanchez allegedly used a stolen identity to obtain a loan to buy a car worth $50,962.
People involved in the scheme were also charged in New Jersey and Ohio, according to Lelling's press release.
The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security agents, including local, state and federal officers with expertise in detecting fraud schemes, Lelling's office said. The group has been investigating this scheme since January 2019, the office said. Assistance was provided by police from Lowell, Lawrence, Methuen, Haverhill, Woburn and Dartmouth.
The charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud call for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, Lelling said. The charge of aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two-year sentence, up to one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, he said. The charge of false representation of a Social Security number provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, he said.