The mayors of Methuen and Haverhill declared states of emergency for their cities late Friday afternoon in the hope that the declarations will open the floodgates of federal and state aid for shuttered businesses and laid-off workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The emergency declaration is a tool that positions us to access state and federal resources," Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said in a recorded phone message to residents. "Today’s declaration is not intended to reflect any significant change in the threat to Methuen residents, it’s an administrative step we’re taking to further our ability to protect the health and safety of our community."
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini joined with that city's Board of Health in declaring a public health emergency on Friday in response to the pandemic.
While the order is in effect, all Haverhill city playgrounds are closed to the public and all playground equipment will be cordoned off by the Recreation Department. However, all city parks will remain open.
The Board and mayor also voted to order to all city gymnasiums and fitness clubs to close Monday. Barbershops and hair and nail salons are allowed take clients by appointment only.
The three-member Health Board met late Friday afternoon at City Hall with the mayor participating via telephone. City Solicitor William Cox and Public Nurse Mary Connolly were also in attendance.
Fiorentini said the declaration of emergency shall remain in effect until further notice.
Both Fiorentini and Perry said the declarations are a result of similar moves at the state and national levels.
In the similarly worded declarations, Fiorentini and Perry both mentioned the fact that the World Health Organization, President Donald Trump and Gov. Charlie Baker had all declared states of emergency as a result of the outbreak.
Haverhill's declaration used strong language to justify the local state of emergency: "The Mayor of the City of Haverhill and its Board of Health, in consultation with the state Department of Public Health has determined that COVID-19 presents a major disaster which poses an immediate threat to public health, safety, and general welfare of people residing both within and outside of the city of Haverhill."
Perry said in the emergency declaration would "facilitate and expedite the use of resources to protect persons from the impact of COVID-19, including but not limited to emergency expenditures pursuant to (state law) and limitations on operating hours and access to public buildings."
While the city actually closed all public buildings to the public earlier this week -- except by appointment only -- Perry said he won't declare parks and playgrounds off-limits, unless he starts to see large gatherings of more than 25 people in open spaces around the city.
"I could declare a curfew, but we're not," he said. "I haven't seen tons of people at the parks. If we see large groups, then we'll have to do something."
He added that the purpose of the emergency declaration "isn't to create panic. Let's prepare, not panic."
He said the declaration would also make it easier to "help our small businesses who are being impacted, and people who might be getting laid off. .. This helps me get the city lined up with state and federal agencies for relief."
He added: "It makes benefits flow more easily if the city's in a state of emergency."
Perry said in a press release Friday that "we are continuing to collect information and are making decisions designed to minimize the spread of COVID-19 within our community. As we all know, the situation is fluid – our actions will continue to be adjusted as circumstances change."
According to Perry, his goal is to maintain essential municipal services while protecting public health by issuing recommendations and directives to the community to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
Perry last week established a COVID-19 Planning Team to organize and plan the city’s response to this public health emergency. As part of its work, members of the group have participated in regular discussions with local, state, and federal public health officials on recommended protocols and protective measures.
In an effort to keep the community informed, Perry has begun hosting regular segments on Methuen Community Television. The next segment will be on Monday, March 23 at 4:30 p.m. Visit the MCTV Facebook page to access the presentation.
In addition to announcing this emergency declaration, Perry is reminding Methuen residents of the following:
-- City Hall is now open on an appointment-only basis. Residents should visit cityofmethuen.net to access information, to download forms and documents, and to make most municipal payments. If you need something at City Hall, you should call the appropriate department and make an appointment.
-- Residents are reminded the Methuen School Department is continuing to provide bagged breakfast and lunches Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Tenney Grammar School, Upper School Site, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Methuen Arlington Neighborhood (M.A.N.), 141 Tenney St.
-- Residents are also asked to refrain from flushing anything other than toilet paper in toilets. Other paper products risk damage to the city sewer system and water treatment facilities.
